KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI -- There will be an upcoming Red Cross blood donation opportunity coming this month in the Atchison community.
During the month of January, the American Red Cross and Pro Football Hall of Famer and blood donor Peyton Manning are asking people to score big for patients in need -- while getting a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona by giving blood.
Step off the sidelines and resolve to donate blood. To book a time to give, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS. In parnership with the National Football League those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma until Tuesday, Jan. 31 will be entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, including access to day-of, in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations, from Friday, Feb. 10 to Monday, Feb.13, plus a $500 gift card for expenses.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 there will be a blood donation at the Murphy Recreation Center, located at 1020 North Second Street at Benedicitne College in Atchison.
Trinity Lutheran Church hosted a blood donation opportunity on Jan. 9 at 603 North Eighth Street in Atchison.
