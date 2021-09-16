Area girls are invited to engage in the Girls in Aviation Day, an annual event celebrating Women in Aviation during an evening open house and activities for girls of all ages at the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum at the Atchison airport.
The free event is scheduled between the hours of 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, at the airport located at 16701 286th Road, Atchison.
Girls of all ages and their families from Northeast Kansas are invited to engage in hands-on learning tasks about aviation.
Masks are required.
The sponsors of the this event include the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, Girl Scouts of Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri, Federal Aviation Administration, Central Region and McElwain Aerial Spraying.
Girls in Aviation Day has been observed by Women in Aviation since 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.