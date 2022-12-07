The outcome of votes cast say they favored the gingerbread house 13-year-old Celine Healy made for the inaugural Gingerbread House Competiton at the Atchison United Methodist Church.

The contest was held during the weekend Dec.2-3, the same time as the annual holiday Cookie and Candy Sale. There were four entries. The only requirement was the houses had to be totally constructed from edible materials, base excluded. Prize categories were for individuals 0-12 years old; and 13 years and older. There were a total of four entries judges. One in the youth category and three in the adolescent through adult category, all were judged in the early afternoon. 

