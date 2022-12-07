The outcome of votes cast say they favored the gingerbread house 13-year-old Celine Healy made for the inaugural Gingerbread House Competiton at the Atchison United Methodist Church.
The contest was held during the weekend Dec.2-3, the same time as the annual holiday Cookie and Candy Sale. There were four entries. The only requirement was the houses had to be totally constructed from edible materials, base excluded. Prize categories were for individuals 0-12 years old; and 13 years and older. There were a total of four entries judges. One in the youth category and three in the adolescent through adult category, all were judged in the early afternoon.
Contest Judge Mike Schaffer announced the winners at 4:30 p.m: 3-year-old Cole Eck, of Pratt won the youth category fabricated from graham crackers and frosting, adorned with sidewalks, windows and a chimney. Candy canes, gum drops and animal crackers enhancements.
Teresa Lanfermannn, Atchison, won the adult division, with a house baked from what appeared to be authentic gingerbread, embellished with a landscaped yard, decorated with snowy frosting, various candies for rooftop electric lights, trees, wreaths and a penguin as well as cylindrical filled cookies for logs resembling a wood pile. The contest winners were awarded gift cards.
Schaeffer said Lanfermann's details gave her an edge to win the contest.
Eventgoers voted by ballot for the People's Choice, after the votes were tabulated, Healy was declared the winner and was awarded a $50 gift card.
After the winners were announced and as spectators gathered along the Fifth Street and Kansas Avenue vicinity for the annual Parade of Lights, the Methodist Church members offered warm cocoa and cookies to the public from the corner outside the church to take the chill off a bit.
The Rev. Cyd Stein, Pastor of the Atchison United Church, said the gingerbread contest, cookie and candy sales and the parade time refreshments fellowship are a part of an outreach to engage the community.
During the Christmas season, the Methodist Church Shiloh Baptist congregations are hosting The Longest Night as a community service and remembrance that commences at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Atchison Library Lawn, Stein said. It is a time for the community to pause, remember and reflect on the losses as well as pray for peace. The outdoor reflection space along the Library lawn where people can commemorate their losses in a shining light that will be open until January.
Stein said the Methodists are inviting community members to a Come Home for Christmas -- No One Alone, a come and go time from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. at the church located at 501 Kansas Avenue.
This is for anyone in the community, Stein said. The Christmas No-One Alone event will ensure that no one has to be alone Christmas morning.
