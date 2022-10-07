Election Day is just around the corner as the voter registration deadlines and advance voting opportunities are fast approaching.
For potential first-time voters who will be 18 years of age or older on or before Election Day, Tuesday Nov. 8 the voter registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 18. Eligible potential voters can do so during regular hours 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Atchison County Clerk's Office in the courthouse, enter through north doors along Parallel Street. Potential voters can also register online until 11:59 p.m. (to ensure email arrives by midnight) by logging on at atchisoncountyks.org/89/Voter.
Clerk's Office Staff Member Linda Chalfant said there are a couple of additional opportunities to register in addition to regular business hours.
Extended office hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct 14; and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 in the Clerk's Office at the courthouse.
The day after voter registration ends, advance voter mail-out ballots will begin.
Chalfant said eligible registered voters can request and apply for mail-out ballots until the Tuesday, Nov.1 deadline, call the Atchison County Clerk's Office at 913-804-6030.
In-person Advance Voting starts 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 during regular business hours during the work week in the County Clerk's office until noon Monday, Nov. 7, Chalfant said. There will be extended hours from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 and Wednesday, Nov. 2. in the courthouse. Eligible voters will also have an opportunity to vote in advance from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the courthouse.
Deputy Election Officer Kalee Vanderweide said there will also be advance voting opportunities at remote locations in other parts of Atchison County. The times, dates and places are:
> 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Lancaster City Hall, 301 Kansas Street in Lancaster.
> 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Cummings Christian Church, 2583 McPherson Road in Cummings.
> 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at Effingham Municipal Building, 414 Main Street in Effingham.
> 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at Arrington Community Building, 1301 State Highway 116, Holton.
