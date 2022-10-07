Election Day is just around the corner as the voter registration deadlines and advance voting opportunities are fast approaching.

For potential first-time voters who will be 18 years of age or older on or before Election Day, Tuesday Nov. 8 the voter registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 18. Eligible potential voters can do so during regular hours 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Atchison County Clerk's Office in the courthouse, enter through north doors along Parallel Street. Potential voters can also register online until 11:59 p.m. (to ensure email arrives by midnight) by logging on at atchisoncountyks.org/89/Voter.

