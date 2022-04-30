Atchison has always been a melting pot. From the early riverboat captains to industry pioneers. You can see the proof for yourself by witnessing the blend at the YMCA on Commercial Street.
Beth Garner, is one of the instructors at the YMCA, had childhood beginnings in Austin, Minnesota and grew up in a family of athletic prowess.
In her early twenties she worked at the YMCA in Phoenix, Arizona. There she was the Sports Director and Child Care Coordinator. From that point on she has made the YMCA her career. She started at the Atchison YMCA in August of 2019 and now is the Healthy Living Director/Sports Director.
As a mother of four children; Ryan, Taylor, Andrew and Madison she is keenly aware that sports helps the body keep the brain healthy.
To keep her body and mind fit she runs and lifts weights but also has a love of cycling she partakes in.
Garner expressed how she would like a specific trail for her and others in the Atchison community who are cyclists because of the potential risks that can come with the hobby.
“I also love cycling but it can be dangerous here in Atchison because of trucks and dogs,” Garner said. “I have seen communities that have introduced bike trail on old abandoned railway tracks that are converted to bike trails. I know cyclists would appreciate their own trail and it would make it safer for pedestrians and cars alike.”
Garner also touched an issue that she is worried about in relation to the YMCA with the recent addition of scooters to the city.
“They are dangerous because the kids don’t follow the rules and I thought you had to be 18 to ride them legally, “Garner said. “They also ride on the sidewalks and several times we have called to get them removed from the sidewalk outside of the YMCA because they came close to knocking over some of our older patrons.”
The YMCA has become part of her family.
“I love the Y because it is 100% family inclusive,” Garner said. “We have a great group of caring individuals and everyone seems to blend nicely.”
Lately Garner is working on the summer activities for the Y. She also hinted at a new venture of a kid’s enrichment artsy program.
“The summer is going to be full of additional activities for children like T-Ball from age 4 to first grade,” Garner said. “We will also have Coach Pitch Baseball for first and second graders. It will be on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting June 21 through Aug. 13 with July 4th off. We will have Bitty Soccer, Swim Lessons and many more activities. There will be a list that will be coming out soon.”
