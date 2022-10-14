The cost of admission is increasing $1 at the gate for high school and junior high sports and activities at Atchison County Community Schools in accordance with a recent decision made by the Northeast Kansas League.
USD 377 Board of Education members voted unanimously during their meeting Wednesday to follow suit, effective with the start of the basketball season. New costs for high school game admissions are $6 for adults, $4 for students. Junior high game admission raises to $5 for adults and $3 for students.
Board members learned a new lesson after they assimilated what pre-schoolers might be feeling about their initial school experiences.
Pre-school teacher Terasa Turner offered a presentation about the pre-school curriculum at Atchison County Community Elementary School in Effingham during the USD 377 Board of Education meeting Tuesday. After Turner introduced herself, she passed out an envelope to each of the Board members along with a chart of the Arabic alphabet. Turner challenged them all to write their names in Arabic. Turner and reminded all that unlike the English language Arabic is written in cursive from right to left and linked together with no capital letters.
Board members agreed it was a challenging experience.
Turner said pre-school for some might be the first experience they might have away from home.
Turner explained pre-school teachers teach kiddos positive behavior, social interactions and recognition of symbols that are the basic how-to for the foundation of learning so that they learn why it is important as they progress throughout their school years.
Concerning other matters, Board members:
> Approved a change for the next scheduled meeting date to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.
> Approved the consent agenda as presented that includes personnel matters: Salary placement adjustment of Erica Harper and the Supplemental Positions for Katie Wilbourn -- junior high girls basketball assistant and Teresa Turner as PDC member.
> Approved opening up an Amazon Business Account by obtaining an Amazon Credit Card.
> Reviewed and discussed the State Assessment data.
> Recessed from public session for a 10-minute executive session to discuss a non-elected personnel matter in the presence of Dr. Andrew Gaddis, Superintendent of USD 377 schools. After public session resumed the Board members adjourned the meeting.
> Accepted a 2022 Kansans Can Star Recognition Awards Program bronze award for Civic Engagement on behalf of the Kansas State Board of Education.
Board members Greg Smith and Jim Cormode were absent from the meeting.
