Pre-school Teacher Teresa Turner enlightens USD 377 Board of Education members about writing their names in Arabic during the October meeting in Effingham. 

The cost of admission is increasing $1 at the gate for high school and junior high sports and activities at Atchison County Community Schools in accordance with a recent decision made by the Northeast Kansas League.

USD 377 Board of Education members voted unanimously during their meeting Wednesday to follow suit, effective with the start of the basketball season. New costs for high school game admissions are $6 for adults, $4 for students. Junior high game admission raises to $5 for adults and $3 for students.

