The sign serving as a reminder for all to check in at the scales prior to entry at the county’s solid waste facility might soon become a part of county history contingent on a formal resolution.

 File photo

The official words concerning the solid waste tipping fee will likely be on the way in time before the current countywide sales tax sunsets effective Saturday, March 31.

More than a month prior to the vote taken regarding a reduction to the countywide sales tax to fund joint communications and solid waste operations, Commissioner Jack Bower made a motion Sept. 27, 2022, that when voters pass the County Sales Tax Question that tipping fees be removed effective Jan.1, 2023.Bowers motion also address that if there is ever a shortfall to use some of the $1.9 million in the 897 fund that is for that specific purpose. Commissioner Eric Noll seconded Bower's motion and the two of them voted in support of it and Commissioner Casey Quinn was the lone naysayer.

