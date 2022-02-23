A social media fundraiser is currently ongoing to aid a Benedictine College student who suffered serious injuries as the result of a traffic accident Feb. 15 between Atchison and Leavenworth.
Amber Rindom, Overland Park is listed as the Facebook gofundme organizer to help Abby Pressgrove and her family.
Pressgrove is a junior at Benedictine College and a Women’s Softball Team member who sustained breaks in her arm, jaw and leg as well as internal injuries. The team roster indicates Pressgrove is from Topeka and graduated from Silver Lake High School.
In the gofundme description, Rindom described Pressgrove as a person with a heart of gold who always has a smile for everyone. Pressgrove is studying elementary and secondary education, and exercise science at BC.
The goal is $15,000, and as of Wednesday, Feb. 23 there $13,645 was raised toward the cause. Persons who would like to donate toward the cause can do so by logging onto https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-abby-pressgrove-and-her-family.
Kansas Highway Patrol authorities confirmed there was an accident Feb. 15 along U.S. 73 Highway and Edwards Drive, south of the Atchison and Leavenworth county line, near the County Road 18 junction north of Lowemont. As of Wednesday afternoon, details about recent accident KHP investigators had not posted information via Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Logs.
