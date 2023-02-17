MANHATTAN — From the Land of Kansas, the state’s agricultural trademark program, is celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2023. The program will kick off its celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, March 6 at the Kansas State Capitol. Members of the From the Land of Kansas program will be offering samples of their products and showcasing their businesses.

The From the Land of Kansas program began in 1978 within the state’s agriculture agency, now the Kansas Department of Agriculture, and was designed to promote and celebrate agriculture experiences and products grown, raised or produced in Kansas. The program has grown to include 375 members and farmers’ markets. These businesses span the breadth of the agriculture industry, from restaurants, agriculture equipment manufacturers, retailers, farmers and ranchers, to food processors, agritourism, wineries, breweries and distilleries.