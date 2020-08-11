A Gofundme account has been organized by a friend of an Atchison man to help with medical expenses associated with illness and healing in wake of a recent attack inflicted by another person.
John Elias, a longtime friend of Brian Hagen, a local radio personality, created the account earlier in the week.
Hagen was attacked twice within the last 20 days by a friend of one of his acquaintances, Elias indicated. Hagen’s injuries have required surgery to repair the ocular integrity of his right cheekbone.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said he could not comment on whether Hagen was a victim of any of the cases his department is investigating.
To contribute in effort to offset Hagen’s medical expenses log on to https://www.gofundme.com/f/brian-hagen-needs-your-help?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow_1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.