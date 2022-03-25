A 32-year-old Atchison woman was transported by helicopter to a Kansas City area hospital about 8 a.m. Friday after she suffered injuries as the result of a car and pedestrian collision in the 1200 block of Green Street.
Georgia Thomason was southbound along a crosswalk as he was struck by a Ford Taurus driven by 18-year-old Carson Van Dyke, of Atchison, Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported. Police and emergency responders were dispatched at 7:50 a.m March 25 to the accident scene.
Thomason was initially transported by Atchison County EMS ambulance to Amberwell Atchison for emergency treatment of injury and was shortly thereafter transported by helicopter to a Kansas City area hospital, Wilson said.
EMS, police, Atchison Fire Department and Kansas Highway Patrol responders answered the emergency call and were present at the scene. Investigators at the accident scene determined the sun was a contributing factor to the cause of the accident.
