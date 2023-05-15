The Amelia Earhart Festival is excited to announce the entertainment for the Music on the Riverfront. This year the Nashville based duo Kat & Alex will be the performers. Kat & Alex embody classic country values, while bringing aLatintwist to their performance. They will be the lead entertainment prior to the headliners Sawyer Brown.
Opening the Riverfront show on Friday night will be aregionallyknown group, The Garin Nolan Trio. Garin is an Atchison native.
The Friday night Music on the Riverfront is a ticketed event. Gates and concessions will open at 4pm. The Army National Guard will present the colors at 7pm and be accompanied by the singing of the National Anthem.
Food vendors and concessions are available on the grounds. No coolers areallowed,and no beverages can be carried in.
Saturday night aerobatics and “Concert in the Sky” fireworks will remain free to the public with coolers allowed but no glass containers.
JacquePregont, Amelia Earhart Festival Coordinator said, “The Atchison Riverfront is a beautiful place to gather and enjoy an evening of great country music. Kat & Alex willprovidetremendous fun as the support for Sawyer Brown. The stage will reverberate with energy!”
As details arefinalizedthe 2023 Festival schedule will be posted at: https//www.facebook.com/AmeliaEarhartFestival.
For questions concerning the festival, contact JacquePregont, Amelia Earhart Festival Coordinator at:aefestival@aefm.orgor Mary Jane Sowers: mj@aefm.org.
