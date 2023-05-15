fireworks

Fireworks are part of the celebration for the Amelia Earhart Festival.

The Amelia Earhart Festival is excited to announce the entertainment for the Music on the Riverfront. This year the Nashville based duo Kat & Alex will be the performers. Kat & Alex embody classic country values, while bringing a Latin twist to their performance. They will be the lead entertainment prior to the headliners Sawyer Brown. 

Opening the Riverfront show on Friday night will be a regionally known group, The Garin Nolan Trio. Garin is an Atchison native. 