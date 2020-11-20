Details are unfolding concerning an incident that centers on an Atchison County Communications dispatch about 9:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10 indicating a report that a man had been stabbed in the back and was present at the first gas station across the Amelia Earhart Bridge in Winthrop, Mo.
Atchison County EMS ambulance was paged to the scene as mutual aid request for medical assistance from Buchanan County authorities and EMS en route to respond. Atchison County EMS responders were the first to arrive on the scene, and transported the victim by ambulance to Mosaic LifeCare Hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri. The call was cancelled paging Buchanan County medical responders who were enroute to the scene.
Communications Center dispatches indicated the victim initially made contact with Buchanan County authorities who in turn requested mutual aid assistance from EMS and Atchison authorities. Atchison police authorities were also on the scene within minutes.
Communications Center conveyed information concerning a vehicle that was seen headed westbound into Kansas.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson confirmed an investigation is ongoing.
