Two human occupants escaped injury, but claimed their pet as the result of a fire Friday afternoon at a south town residence.
Fire Department, police and Atchison County EMS ambulance responders were all at the scene of a two-story house fire about 3:47 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 at 613 R Street that remained under investigation as of early Tuesday.
AFD crews were quick to respond, Deputy Fire Chief Patrick Weishaar reported to the Atchison Globe. Firefighters managed to put the fire under control before it was able to spread beyond the contents of a basement bedroom.
Firefighters determined four adults occupied the single family dwelling, but only two were at home at when the fire occurred along with a dog that was overcome from the smoke and died.
The two occupants were alerted to the situation when smoke began to fill the residence, Weishaar said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.