I used to enjoy reading editorials concerning how congress votes on issues important to legislation for the good of Social Security and Medicare, for we the people and veterans whom have served our country honorably with a recommendation for re-enlistment.
In the Bill of Rights amendment, I is Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the Freedom of Speech; or of the press, or the right of people to peacefully to assemble and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.
Today many newspapers have very few editorials from the people exercising freedom of the press. Newspapers are curtailing the people’s rights, which is socialistic.
Yours truly,
Terrance R. Hawbaker
Effingham
