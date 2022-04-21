Atchison has been blessed by many entrepreneurs in its history which has given the town a wonderful blend of old and new. One such happening has been the restoration of the Fox Theatre.
The theatre’s history began in 1911 when it was known as the Royal Theatre, which lasted until 1947.
In 1947 the original building was razed a year or so later the new Fox Royal was opened on January 17, 1949. The newspaper headline read, “Atchison is calling attention to the opening of its new theater, the Fox. The old town is getting foxy in many ways.”
In 1949, the world premiere of “The Sun Looks Up” happened.
At one point the theatre operated as a Saturday night country music opry, but was met with only mild success. The owners at that time kept it going at their own expense.
In 1970 the interior underwent major alterations in which a separate theatre space was created in the balcony area. And in March 2019 it was converted to a three screen theatre.
The exterior is somewhat simple but elegant and has an art deco touch to its architecture.
Recently the inside was converted to three screens and reopened on March 29, 2019.
