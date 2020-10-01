Fort Leavenworth's Patton Junior High School conducted an emergency evacuation today at 1:30 p.m. following a bomb threat.
According to the USD 207 District's Facebook page, a bomb threat was received over the phone toward the district and all four schools were evacuated as a precaution.
Parents were notified immediately to pick up their children and USD 207 and the Fort Leavenworth garrison were pickup points for students.
"All students, faculty and staff were sent to rally points and 100 percent accountability was verified," according to a statement from District officials, who confirmed there were no injuries.
Hancock Gate is open and Grant and Sherman Gates were initially closed. Sherman outbound gate has since opened.
"All Unified School District 207 schools on Fort Leavenworth are closed and people are encouraged not to go to them," according to the statement made on the district's Facebook page.
District and fort officials state that an investigation is underway.
