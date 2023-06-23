United States Army logo

FORT LEAVENWORTH -- Arms Center will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command and 50 years of the All-Volunteer Force with a Golden Jubilee Festival.

