FORT LEAVENWORTH -- Arms Center will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command and 50 years of the All-Volunteer Force with a Golden Jubilee Festival.
The festival will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 30 on Fort Leavenworth at the Harney Sports Complex. The Arms Center will be celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command and 50 years of the All-Volunteer Force with a Golden Jubilee Festival. All festivities at the Harney Sports Complex.
The local Kansas and Missouri communities have long supported the U.S. Army Soldiers and civilian personnel who live and work on Fort Leavenworth. We invite the local community to come and visit us during this event. Everyone is invited to come and enjoy food trucks, free swimming at the Harney Sports Complex, free bowling at the Strike Zone Bowling Center and visit our on-post Frontier Army Museum; children can enjoy bounce houses, and watch Soldiers, Army civilian professionals and family members compete in the TRADOC 50 workout of the day exercise competition.
During the TRADOC 50 W.O.D. competition, Soldiers and Army civilian personnel will participate as 5-person teams or as individual athletes. The winners – teams and individual athlete categories – with the fastest completion times will be announced at a recognition ceremony at 2:30 p.m. at the Harney Sports Complex.
Any community members who wish to conduct the TRADOC 50 workout of the day on their own are encouraged to share photos or video of their participation on social media with #TRADOC50thCAC.
Individuals need to complete a timed: 50 calorie row on a rowing machine, 50x - 14lb wall-ball throws, 50 calorie row, 50 burpees, 50 calorie row, 50 deadlift reps with 140lbs, 50 calorie row, 50 hand-release pushups, and a 50 calorie row.
A Scaled Down version of the workout is also available, which entails a timed: 30 calorie row on a rowing machine, 20x - 10lb wall-ball throws, 30 calorie row, 20 box steps, 30 calorie row, 20 deadlift reps with 120lbs, 30 calorie row, 25 hand-release pushups, and a 30-calorie row.
Those who prefer to watch the competition are invited to join the TRADOC Golden Jubilee Festival June 30.
TRADOC was created in 1973 to modernize and enhance institutional military training across the Army. Over the last 50 years they have ensured that millions of young Americans who volunteered to serve their country became the most highly skilled, well educated, and combat-ready Soldiers the world has ever known.
As a subordinate command to TRADOC, we’re proud of the key role CAC and Fort Leavenworth played in reaching this successful milestone. Fifty years later and TRADOC sustains its proud legacy of shaping the Army by recruiting and training Soldiers and units; developing adaptive leaders; guiding the Army through doctrine; and shaping the Army by building and integrating formations, capabilities and materiel.
Follow TRADOC on Facebook at U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command to learn more about how they continue to shape and modernize Army training, doctrine, and combat techniques.
*Interested visitors who are not affiliated with the Department of Defense must register for this event at the below link for access. Visitors must present the same ID card used for registration to gain access to Fort Leavenworth.
Commented