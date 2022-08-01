A 37-year-old man with Montana ties recently convicted for indecent liberties with child, was handed a life sentence to serve in Kansas prison.

C.J. Lonnie McPhie was sentenced Thursday, July 28 in Atchison County District Court for aggravated indecent liberties with a child younger than 14 years of age. McPhie pleaded entered a guilty plea to the crime in early June 6 in district court. 

