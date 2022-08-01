A 37-year-old man with Montana ties recently convicted for indecent liberties with child, was handed a life sentence to serve in Kansas prison.
C.J. Lonnie McPhie was sentenced Thursday, July 28 in Atchison County District Court for aggravated indecent liberties with a child younger than 14 years of age. McPhie pleaded entered a guilty plea to the crime in early June 6 in district court.
Atchison County Sherri Becker said McPhie's life sentence means he will serve a mandatory 25 years before consideration of eligibility for parole; then if parole is granted, McPhie will be subject to lifetime parole and electronic monitoring and lifetime registration as a sex offender.
McPhie pleaded guilty plea June 6 in district court while he was in custody at the Atchison County Jail awaiting an August trial date.
McPhie's arrest and conviction arose an Atchison Police Department investigation after allegations were reported Aug. 13, 2021 about crimes that occurred in Atchison. APD authorities investigated the crime and Kansas Bureau of Investigation provided a DNA analysis.
