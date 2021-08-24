A 57-year-old Atchison man heard the formal complaint announced to him Monday in Atchison County District in connection with gunshot injury inflicted on another person and a seven-hour standoff with law enforcement last week.
Porter Webb is facing two felony counts that include criminal discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery for the use of a firearm in a way to cause great bodily harm.
The complaint alleges on Aug. 18 Webb recklessly discharged a firearm at a vehicle occupied by a 47-year-old male who was struck by a bullet and subsequently suffered a gunshot wound.
On Tuesday morning Webb remained in the Atchison County Jail held on a $50,000 bond amount.
District Court Judge John J. Bryant read the complaint to Webb and ordered him to have no contact with victim. Then tentatively scheduled Webb for the 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30 court docket for an appointment with his court-appointed defense counsel.
Webb was apprehended just after midnight Thursday, Aug. 19 at his residence in the 1100 block of South Seventh Street within several hours after a dispute between Webb and the victim outside a residence. Police say after the gunshot wound was inflicted, the victim managed to drive himself to a family member’s home. The family member then drove the victim by private vehicle to Amberwell Atchison for emergency treatment of the gunshot wound. A police investigation ensued, which resulted in a stand-off that involved authorities from Atchison Police Department, Atchison County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol and a KHP robot that resulted in Webb’s apprehension without injury.
