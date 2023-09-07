A Ninety-Nines member Janet Patton, a pilot, will be the guest speaker at the upcoming Forest of Friendship Luncheon at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at Elizabeth's, the corner of Fifth Street and Kansas Avenue. To purchase tickets, call the Forest of Friendship Office at 913-367-1419.
The International Forest of Friendship's 47th annual celebration will be the weekend of Sept. 15-16 with a focus on Discovery of Flight.
A cocktail party starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 at the Amelia Earhart Birthplace will kick off the weekend in celebration of 22 honorees from across the country for their contributions in space and aviation.
The Parade of Flags commences at 9:45 a.m. Saturday Sept. 16 at the International Forest of Friendship, adjacent to Warnock Lake grounds.
The Atchison Police Department Flag Corps will lead as area children will carry flags representing the 50 states and multiple countries throughout the world.
During the program, Patrick Maderak, an Atchison Eagle Scout, will receive recognition for his efforts to repair and the gazebo this summer.
Executive Director Linton Wells will share stories about the honorees and present certificates to them.
A 12:30 p.m. luncheon at Elizabeth's will feature guest speaker Janet Patton, a member of the Ninety-Nines, the International Organization of Women Pilots.
Patton, of Denton, Texas, has flown airplanes for 37 years and has held many leadership positions in the Ninety-Nines. Currently she serves as Ambassador Chapter Chairwoman and International Director.
Patton is currently a Boeing 777 pilot, and previously served as a 737 Captain for American Airlines, based at DFW. Patton also owns Patton Aviation in Denton, Texas and is owner of a Piper Cherokee 180 plane and commercial pilot in hot air balloons.
Considered to be Patton's biggest aviation accomplishment to date is when she became Spirit Airline's first woman pilot in the 1990s.
A single mother for more than 10 years, both of Patton's children are 99s and pilots, one is an airplane pilot and the other is a hot air balloon pilot.
Patton has about 25 years logged in as an American Airlines pilot and looks forward to upgrading to a Boeing 777 Captain in the near future.
The events in the Forest are free. Tickets for the cocktail party and luncheon are available for purchase, call the International Forest of Friendship Office at 913-367-1419.
