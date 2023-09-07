Janet Patton

A Ninety-Nines member Janet Patton, a pilot, will be the guest speaker at the upcoming Forest of Friendship Luncheon at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at Elizabeth's, the corner of Fifth Street and Kansas Avenue. To purchase tickets, call the Forest of Friendship Office at 913-367-1419. 

 Submitted photo

The International Forest of Friendship's 47th annual celebration will be the weekend of Sept. 15-16 with a focus on Discovery of Flight.

A cocktail party starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 at the Amelia Earhart Birthplace will kick off the weekend in celebration of 22 honorees from across the country for their contributions in space and aviation.