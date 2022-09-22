AE Memorial Scholarship Fund Trustees, of The NInety-Nines, Inc. are inducted into the International Forest of Friendship for their help offered to aid women’s educational pursuit in the advancement in the fields of aviation and aeronautics.
The array of saplings that Pat and Kathy Carrigan have personally tended to have grown and like the branches of the mighty oaks the Carrigan legacy endures in the International Forest of Friendship.
The 2022 Forest celebration was dedicated to Pat and Kathy Carrigan and the family’s legacy that encompasses multiple generations of the family’s involvement.
A 2021 Inductee Leonard Buddenbohm, and longtime IFOF Board of Directors member, served as the master of ceremonies.
Pat Carrigan passed into eternal life on Jan. 4. Kathy Carrigan, passed away on Sept. 14. Her funeral was Monday, Sept. 19.
“Although they’ve passed away their presence will be felt along the paths and trees for many years,” Buddenbohm said.
Pat, a combat wounded veteran, earned the Bronze Star, service for Valor, 25th Infantry, 4th Cavalry, 3rd Squadron Troop D, Mobile Air Infantry of the Flying Centaurs, Call sign Centaur 33, was co-owner of Carrigan Lumber and served as co-chairman of the IFOF since 2003. Throughout the years Kathy was an IFOF supporter and committee member. Pat was among the 2008 IFOF Honorees.
His father, Joe Carrigan was one of the IFOF founders from its inception in 1973 and remained active until his unexpected death in 1996. Joe Carrigan was inducted as an IFOF Honoree in 1983.
Buddbohm introduced Pat and Kathy’s children Cindy Apple, Dan, and Tim Carrigan to the audience present at the end. They participated as flag carriers and were on hand for recognition and tribute to their parents. Apple has worked closely with the IFOF.
There were 32 inductees honored at the International Forest of Annual Celebration event that was Friday and Saturday, Sept.16 and 17.
The International Forest of Friendship exemplifies the motto of the Ninety-Nines, International Organization of Women Pilots, “World Friendship Through Flying.”
Flags displayed in the IFOF represent chapters and members of the Ninety-Nines. This year the Jamaica flag joined the 50 states of the United States and the 35 other countries represented in the IFOF. The International Forest of Friendship originated as a planned bicentennial gift to the United States from the Ninety-Nines and the City of Atchison. The celebration has been a longstanding tradition since 1976 in Atchison. The IFOF serves as a living tribute to friendship and the related fields of aviation and aeronautics.
