The array of saplings that Pat and Kathy Carrigan have personally tended to have grown and like the branches of the mighty oaks the Carrigan legacy endures in the International Forest of Friendship.

The 2022 Forest celebration was dedicated to Pat and Kathy Carrigan and the family’s legacy that encompasses multiple generations of the family’s involvement.

