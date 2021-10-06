Leonard Buddenbohm, a longtime Atchison attorney has joined the list of the 2021 inductees into the International Forest of Friendship.
Buddenbohm, sponsored by the FOF Board of Directors, has volunteered 43 years of service to the Forest and currently serves as vice-president of the Board. His volunteerism with the Forest began in 1978. Buddenbohm, a veteran of military service and an Eagle Scout, served as the Atchison County Counselor for 33 years, and during his tenure with the county he served the president of the Kansas County Counselor Association. Effingham City Counselor Buddenbohm has served 40 years as the Effingham City Counselor and currently serves as counselor for both Effingham and Valley Falls.
Buddenbohm and some others were virtually inducted Sept. 17 for the 45th International Forest of Friendship 45th Induction Ceremony. Meanwhile, youngsters and their families had the opportunity to visit with Smokey the Bear for a special meet and greet and to partake in some flight-related activities.
A delegation representing the Phoenix Chapter of the Ninety-Nines, also visited the Forest. The Phoenix Chapter posthumously sponsored Anne Kane Zabolio Muirhead, and Ginger Rowley was sponsored by Marina Saettone of the Phoenix Chapter.
A highlight of the virtual program was an introduction by NASA Astronaut who introduced Wally Funk, 82, spoke of her recent excursion to space and back courtesy of Jeff Bezos aboard the Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket spacecraft.
Funk, a trained astronaut, described the trip as a “fabulous experience.” She said she had never heard of Bezos before until he called her and invited her to join him on the flight.
The trip was all very smooth, Funk said.
“I saw the dust and then it was just a tap,” Funk said of the landing.
Collins credited spoke about Funk’s abilities to overcome the challenges and achievements. It is because of her that women pilots of the younger generation are able to accomplish what they do, Collins said.
2021 also marked the 80th year of the Amelia Earhart Scholarship Foundation that has benefitted 1,100 members of the Ninety-Nines to pursue an education in aviation-related fields. In honor of the occasion The Foundation has provided a new bench in the Forest.
Smokey’s guests enjoyed photo opportunities and were on hand for a very short Parade of Flags. The activities included a propeller toss through hoops mounted to trees, and simulated launches of a plastic straw blown through a smaller straw within it.
Plans are already underway for the next Forest celebration “Flying, Forests and the Future” set for the weekend of Sept. 16-17, 2022. The Induction Luncheon tentatively will be at the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum.
