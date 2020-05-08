Plans for an annual tradition unique to the Atchison community for the past 44 years have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The International Forest of Friendship board members voted within the past week to cancel plans for the IFOF Induction Ceremony due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus situation. Cancellation of the event, hand in hand with the Ninety-Nines, International Organization of Women Pilots annual Forest Weekend themed “Flying and Forests” was initially scheduled for the weekend of Sept 18 -19.
All events tied to the annual IFOF festivities have all been called off for this year said Manager Cheryl Smith, IFOF Office.
The decision came after research, some discussion and consideration out of the respect and safety concerns for the honorees, visitors and members of the IFOF family. Smith wrote in a release concerning the cancellation, Smith wrote in a release announcing the cancellation plans.
Moving forward from their decision, board members have already started making plans for their 45th anniversary ceremonies for Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
Son of founding member Faye Gillis Wells, Linton Wells wrote in a 99s publication that the theme will be “World Friendship through Flight”. The group is hopeful to use their future themed event to strengthen international ties.
The International Forest of Friendship founded in 1976, was born from the vision of the 99s group of women pilots. Some of whom like Faye Wells were among the 99 founding members along with Amelia Earhart. There are membership chapters of the 99s throughout the world. Earhart served as the organization’s first president. The Forest was rooted from an upstart founded in the spirit of international friendship and unity. The 99s’ pilots flew in seedlings from native trees provided from membership chapters from all over the world comprise the Forest.
The Forest is a living tribute to aviation. Inductees are from all over the world and have made their marks in life fields such as aviation and aeronautics.
The annual induction draws honorees, their loved ones, members of the 99s from all over world and interested onlookers. All activities tied to this event like the Parade of Flags, 99s Social – cocktails at the Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum have been cancelled, Smith said. However, the Forest adjacent to the Warnock Lake grounds is open all year round and is available for outdoor events for a fee. There is plenty of room to allow for social distancing. Recently there have been some improvements made like the installation of restrooms. Currently work is ongoing to replace some trees that did not survive the winter, clearing fallen limbs, springtime cleanups and regular lawn maintenance is ongoing. Person can volunteer to help with the outdoor yardwork, or who would like to book the Forest for a special event, activity or to make suggestions call the office at 913-367-1419 and leave a message, or log on to the website at ifof.org.
For anyone inspired by 2020 event “Flying and Forests” theme, Linton Wells recommends the following subjects for research and reading: The Green Belt Movement – started by Past Forest Honoree Wangari Maathai, a Benedictine College graduate and the first African woman awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Log on to https://www.goldman prize.org/ blog/green-belt-movement-wangari-maathai/>
