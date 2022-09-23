The tragic yet inspirational story of Rocky Delfs’ passing in August 2021 continues to touch many beyond Atchison.
Delfs was a registered organ donor before his unexpected passing from Brugada Syndrome, and five people have benefited from his tremendous generosity including a six-year-old boy who needed his lungs to live.
Actor Alexander Folk was inspired enough by the story that he made the decision to reach out to his friend and Rocky’s adopted father Bill Delfs, who Folk had met while Bill lived in Tucson, in hopes he would approve the story potentially being brought to Hollywood.
“I said this is a fabulous story, and I have to approach Bill,” Folk said. “I didn’t want to make it seem like I’m trying to get a movie out of him and make millions, and I was really apprehensive about that.”
Folk and Bill Delfs met with members of the Atchison community to discuss the potential project Tuesday at the Atchison Chamber on Commerce.
Folk said a story like Rocky’s is so important in a time where bad news and division seem to dominate the airwaves.
“With the junk that’s going on in the world, a story like Rocky’s needs to be told,” Folk said. “We need some kind of relief from the garbage and know that there are good things happening.”
Bill also wants this story to also bring to light how much the community of Atchison has embraced and rallied around his family during their time of mourning.
“What I think the story is about are the lives Rocky saved and the community who has supported and embraced us,” Bill Delfs said. “I can’t even thank you enough for everything you’ve done for our family. This doesn’t happen in places like Tucson.”
Folk plans to approach actor Sylvester Stallone about the project whose famous Rocky Balbo franchise inspired Delfs’ son to take the name of Stallone’s character.
“I want to get as much information from the people of Atchison to let him know the city is behind this since he is at the center of this story,” Folk said.
Folk also wants to go on his Dreamgirls co-star Jennifer Hudson’s new talk show “The Jennifer Hudson Show”. Folks played Hudson’s father in the film.
“I want to gain the knowledge and support of the Hollywood community to get this story out to the world,” Folk said. “Everyone needs to know this story.”
Rocky’s passing has also allowed his family to find out his little brother Elias shares the same disease as him and take the necessary precautions to keep him safe.
Delfs said Rocky more than anyone in his family wanted to be part of the community and make friends in Atchison.
“Rocky just really wanted to go to school, and when he finally got to go he was so excited to make friends and be part of here,” Delfs said. “Rocky is here, and we’re here forever. We aren’t going anywhere.”
