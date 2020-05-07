Fly something blue high and proud for all to see in support of law enforcement throughout the coming week.
Annually the week that includes May 15 is designated as National Police Week -- commonly known as Fly the Blue Week will be observed Sunday, May 10 through Saturday, May 16. The designated week honors all members of law enforcement who daily protect and serve the public.
Concerns of Police Survivors are promoting the display of blue ribbons tied onto antennas as a public reminder for all law enforcement officers who have given their lives in the line of duty.
In observance of the week The Brown County Sheriff’s Office invites the public to help honor those officers who’ve lost their lives and for all in law enforcement service by displaying blue ribbons. Ribbons will be available free of charge during the National Police week commencing Sunday to Saturday, May 16 at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, located at 709 Utah Street in Hiawatha. For more information about how to obtain ribbons contact 785-742-7125.
In the Atchison area, the Atchison Police Department officers were making plans to attend the annual ceremony at the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial located at the state capitol in Topeka as they have done in previous years said APD Chief Mike Wilson. However, the ceremony was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Atchison County Sheriff’s Office will likely have social media posts in observance of the special week to honor law enforcement officers, Sheriff Jack Laurie said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.