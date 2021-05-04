Fisticuffs that erupted during a basketball game Sunday left one man injured and landed an 18-year-old Atchison man a jail stay.
Police arrested Elijah Z. Haley on Monday, May 4 for an aggravated battery that occurred the previous evening in the 1100 block of North Seventh Street.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said the incident stemmed from a group of young men while they played basketball.
An argument ensued between two 18-year-old men that escalated into physical violence after one man struck the other twice in the face with his fists. The facial blow caused injury like a fractured bone and a broken tooth.
The victim was taken by private vehicle to Amberwell Medical Center and was referred to a Kansas City area hospital for further treatment of injuries, Wilson said. The victim was taken to Kansas City by private vehicle.
