The first verdict of the trio with ties to Atchison who were charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jason W. Pantle in 2019 was announced Wednesday evening.
A Doniphan County jury found Brian Spilman, Jr., 24 guilty of involuntary manslaughter after being charged with second-degree murder.
Spillman's bond was revoked after the guilty verdict and he will be in the Doniphan County Jail awaiting sentencing on November 3.
The trials are also set for the two other men charged with second-degree murder in the case. Scott Vandeloo's trial is set to start on October 19, and the trial for Matthew "Cole" Scherer is set to begin on November 29.
According to authorities, the trio was evolved in an altercation with Pantle during a party in late September of 2019 in southern Doniphan County.
