The first batch of Strengthening People and Revitalizing grant checks awarded to some Atchison County small businesses and nonprofits are prepared and ready for mail outs within the next days.
Emergency Management Director Wesley Lanter and County Projects Manager Mark Wilson virtually presented the list to commissioners for discussion and considerations earlier in the day during a workshop session.
All checks will go out as awarded in the first round of payouts in the total of more than $491,361 to 34 qualified applicants for documented loss of income. Two applicants will receive an adjusted amount from tentative award amount that reflects the documented losses applied for. One other applicant was unable to verify with documentation any loss according to receipts from past years showing lesser amounts than the actual revenue earned after the COVID-19 outbreaks.
Qualified applicants eligible for the second round of the county SPARKS grant funding are receiving documents invoices concerning their expenditures.
Lanter told commissioners he expects all documentation to be in order and received in time to make all the payouts before the Thursday, Dec. 31 deadline when SPARKS monies not spent will have to be returned to the State of Kansas.
Commissioners approved the 34 award letter as a matter of business
In other matters, commissioners:
*Approved an updated mitigation plan to go into effect Thursday, Nov. 12 to lower the risks of the spread of COVID-19 infection of the public and employees in the courthouse, judicial offices county offices and courtrooms and the law enforcement center. Lanter said he will notify the media outlets via press release after he receives the guidelines from the Kansas Courts concerning court hearings.
*Recessed from public session to virtually convene for a 30-minute executive session into a virtual breakout room to discuss a matter of nonelected personnel. Invited to attend the session was Human Resource Director Jaimie Madison, County Counselor Patrick Henderson and Peggy House, former Senior Village administrator. There was no action taken concerning the privileged session before commissioners adjourned for the day.
