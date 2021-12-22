First Christian Church presented their fifth annual Community Christmas Gift to the Atchison Community Health Clinic on Sunday, December 19, 2021. The organization was selected this year by the Outreach team as the recipient with the hope of being able to assist in their caring for the uninsured and underinsured of our community.
A gift has been presented the last 5 years to organizations that serve the Atchison area community. It is our goal to touch and make changes in as many lives in our community as possible. According to Stevie Durkin, Director of the ACHC, this gift will help make available health services to approximately 700 people who would normally not have these services available to them. A gift in the amount of $8,031.74 was presented to Durkin, Melissa Wolfe and Jessica Miller of the clinic.
The Community Christmas Gift gives our members an opportunity to be generous beyond what we normally do. It is also to promote awareness of organizations that are truly making a difference in the Atchison community.
