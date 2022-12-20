221224Christian

Clinical Program Director Dillon Soph, right, accepts an $8,000 check on behalf of Atchison Valley Hope from the First Christian Church Outreach Ministry Team members on Dec. 11 at the church.  

 Photo courtesy of First Christian Church

First Christian Church presented its sixth Annual Community Christmas Gift on Sunday, Dec. 11 to Atchison Valley Hope.

The organization was selected this year by the Outreach Ministry Team as the recipient to help Valley Hope serve the clients and families on their journey to sobriety and personal growth.

