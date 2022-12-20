First Christian Church presented its sixth Annual Community Christmas Gift on Sunday, Dec. 11 to Atchison Valley Hope.
The organization was selected this year by the Outreach Ministry Team as the recipient to help Valley Hope serve the clients and families on their journey to sobriety and personal growth.
For the past six years a gift has been presented to an organization that serves the Atchison Community by the church to show its membership supports the community. The goal is to reach out and do God’s work of giving and helping our brothers and sisters through faith and service.
Clinical Program Director Dillon Soph, Valley Hope, was present to accept the church in the amount of $8,000.00 on behalf of Atchison Valley Hope. The Atchison facility celebrated 50 years of service to the Atchison community in November.
Soph said in the past 50 years Atchison Valley Hope has served more than 40,000 patients and continues to be a huge asset to our community.
The Community Christmas Gift gives First Christian Church members an opportunity to reach out to community organizations to support and show the congregation truly cares about the people who are touched by each organization. The annual Gift also promotes awareness of organizations that are truly making a difference in the Atchison community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.