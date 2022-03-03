Dr. Allen Reavis is the first to throw his hat into the political ring for the upcoming August primary election seeking the nod as candidate for the District 1 Atchison County Commission Seat.
Reavis, a Republican, filed by fees on March 2 in the Atchison County Clerk’s Office to run as a county commission hopeful on March 2 in the Atchison County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse. Currently Reavis is sitting member of Atchison City Commission.
County Commissioner Jack Bower, a Republican, currently occupies the First District Commission seat. The First District of Atchison County comprises West Second, East Third and West Third precincts all within the boundaries of Atchison city limits. It is the only county commission position up for grabs in the 2022 election year. The county commissioner seat is a four-year term.
Atchison County Clerk Michelle Phillips, the county’s chief election officer, reminds all potential candidates the filing deadline is noon Wednesday, June 1, which is also the deadline that voters can change their party affiliation prior to the primary election. It is also the deadline for early filers to remove their name from the ballot if they decide they no longer want to seek candidacy for office. Filing for candidacy will guarantee potential candidates’ names printed on the ballot.
In addition to the 1st District County Commission position there will be other offices on the ballot, Phillips said. The township clerk positions in all eight townships in the county are open. All candidates must pay a $1 filing fee.
Democrat and Republican precinct man and woman positions are open countywide in the August primary election only. There are no filing fees for the precinct positions.
“There will be lots on the 2022 Election ballot for the National and State offices,” Phillips said in a press release to the Atchison Globe.
The offices are governor and lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state treasurer, commissioner of insurance and locally state representative posts for the 62nd and 63rd districts.
Phillips said she will provide an official listing of the races and candidates following the Wednesday, June 1 deadline.
The deadline to register to vote in the primary election is Tuesday, July 12; Wednesday, July 13 is the first day to mail out advance ballots; advance voting will start Monday, July 18; the deadline for voters to apply for an advance mail ballot is Tuesday, July 26; and Tuesday, Aug. 2 is primary Election Day.
Voter registration to vote for the general election is Tuesday, Oct. 18; Wednesday, Oct. 19 will be the first day to mail out advance ballots; Monday, Oct. 24 will be the first day advance voting starts in Atchison County for the general election; the deadline to apply for an advance mail ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1; and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.
For more information about filing or voting call the Atchison County Clerk’s Office at 913-804-6030.
