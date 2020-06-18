The Atchison Community Fireworks Show plans have gotten the green light to begin after dark on Saturday, July Fourth at Warnock Lake.
Dave Hundley announced earlier this week that he and his pyrotechnic crew on behalf of the Atchison Lions Club are preparing to light the fuse to bring some sparkle and shine to the patriotic holiday and celebrate Independence Day with some traditional flair.
“Come out and enjoy the space at Warnock Lake,” Hundley said. The show will start after darkness sets in for the night likely between 9:30 to 10 p.m.
Everyone is aware of the social distancing guidelines and we organizers are asking that event-goers do not congregate in large groups, Hundley said.
Due to a delay to place an order caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hundley explained this year’s fireworks show has been pared down to $3,500 worth of fireworks, in comparison to the $9,000-priced show in 2019.
The delayed planning brought on by coronavirus uncertainties made it difficult to know what to plan for because fireworks have been ordered much earlier in previous years, Hundley said.
Spectators can expect to see mostly aerial shells, Warnock Lake on Fire, and an assortment of floating fireworks, Hundley said.
Organizers are seeking donations like in past years. It might be possible to expand the planned show, Hundley said. Donors can make their checks out to Atchison Lions Club and drop them off or mail to Hundley Insurance Services, 1401 Main St., Atchison, KS 66002. For more information contact Hundley at 913-36748 or e-mail at letushelp@hundleyinsurance.com . Like in past years leftover funds from the current year will serve as seed money for r they next year’s show. For more than 50 years the Lions Club has been a booster of the annual fireworks show in the Atchison community.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said there will be the usual number of officers assigned to the Warnock Lake Fireworks detail and concerning parking it will be the same as it has been in previous years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.