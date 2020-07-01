Funding for the Atchison Community Fireworks Show is off to a bang up start and is ongoing for the upcoming show on Saturday, July 4 at Warnock Lake.
As of Tuesday, contributions and pledge levels totaled $2,915 towards the $3,500 goal for fireworks said Dave Hundley, a licensed pyro-technician and event organizer. A $250 donation from Exchange Bank and Trust kicked off the contribution drive to fund the 2020 community fireworks show. The total evening program will cost $3,700, which includes musical entertainment by Paul Kelley, the DJ. Music starts about 7:30 p.m.
The music will start about 7:30 p.m. at the Amelia Earhart Earthwork overlook, Hundley said.
Hundley and his pyrotechnic crew, of behalf of the Atchison Lions Club, will light the darkness of the sky after 9:30 p.m. Saturday with traditional aerial displays and illuminated water displays atop the lake water.
Hundley encourages event-goers to bring a cooler with ice-cold beverages to insure you stay hydrated throughout the evening.
For the sake of safety, Hundley urges all not to congregate close together in large groups. Instead be conscientious of others; maintain a social distancing of 6-feet apart and comply with applicable face mask/covering in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.
On Facebook, Bryce Hundley encourages all to reach out to himself and his father for questions about the event. Donors can drop off or mail contributions to Hundley Insurance, 1401 Main Street. Make checks payable to Atchison Lions Club.
For more information contact the Hundleys at 913-367-36748, or e-mail at letushelp@hundleyinsurance.com.
“We look forward to seeing everyone out there,” Bryce Hundley posted.
The usual number of Atchison police officers will be on hand on the Warnock Lake grounds. Parking will be the same as it has been in past years.
