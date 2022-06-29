Atchison police authorities are investigating a night time fire that occurred about midnight Tuesday as an arson.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported projected fireworks caused damage to a porch area of a residence in the 1200 block of Mound Street.
Residents of the house managed to extinguish the fire before police arrived at the scene, Wilson said.
Atchison police and fire departments continued to follow leads and investigate the matter overnight and into later morning hours on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.