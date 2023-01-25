Jessica Ellerman has been with the Atchison Fire Department for two years and Courtney Keegan has seven plus years (only one year in Atchison) in the dangerous profession.
Both ladies stated the hardest part of being a firefighter is the physical demand.
Both said that they must stay in top shape because of the heavy lifting and climbing up and down the fire truck.
“Whether male or female, we are treated equally and the job does have a lot of demands,” Keegan said.
Training is almost constant with many courses that all firefighters must take.
However, the main part of their jobs is EMS calls.
“It is about 70-75% of our calls,” Fire Chief Pat Weishaar said.
The hours for the job are rotated and both ladies agreed that the hours are just fine. Keegan is a mother to a one-year-old child and said she loves the hours.
Top Videos
Both talked about the stress the job can bring.
"Training helps you work through the tough times and you have to be mentally tough," Ellerman said.
Keegan added how important it is to enjoy their downtime away from fighting fires in Atchison.
“You have to have a certain degree of separation from the rough times and be able to compartmentalize those times so they don’t overwhelm you," Keegan said.
Both ladies reflected on talking about the first time they were called out both laughed. Ellerman said I remember that I was in charge of pulling the hose off the truck and it got stuck. I was pretty embarrassed.”
Keegan added, “I was on 2nd shift and we were called out to a fire in a long skinny home. I jumped off the truck and knew that the Chief wanted me to go into the house with him. I looked but couldn’t find him and when everything was over, I found him and he said he forgot me and rushed into the house.”
Chief Weishaar complimented both ladies for fitting in with the rest of the staff.
“Honestly I can say that when we are together as a team, we don’t see male or female, everyone does their job on an equal basis," Fire Chief Weishaar said. Both ladies agreed that it is a great atmosphere to work in and hope they can do it for a long time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.