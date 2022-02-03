Atchison Firefighter crews responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon and soon discovered a neighboring home was also on fire.
Responders from Atchison Fire Department initially were dispatched about 12:45 to 1418 Kansas Avenue where a two-story residential structure was on fire. The occupants managed to safely escape unharmed. After firefighters arrived they determined the fire had spread to the vacant adjacent home at 1420 Kansas Ave.
AFD Chief Patrick Weishaar said the firefighters quickly managed to get both fires under control.
The unoccupied residence had no utilities, Weishaar said. There were no injuries reported by any residents or responding crews.
AFD investigators remained on the later in the afternoon at the scene in an effort to determine the cause and origin, Weishaar said.
Atchison Police Department responded to assist at the scene. Atchison County EMS ambulance, Atchison County Emergency Management, and the Atchison Salvation Army also responded and provided assistance to the residents and responders on the scene.
