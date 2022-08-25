This is the second of a three-part series on the story of firefighters.
Youngsters fantasize about becoming firefighters when they grow up. As a young person the sound of the horns of the big trucks with their lights on just gives an excited feeling. As the trucks pass by the firemen in their uniforms with the hard hats just add to the excitement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.