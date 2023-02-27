230303pottsfire

Volunteer firefighters from Lancaster, Effingham and Everest recently on the scene at housefire along Jewell Road north of Lancaster. 

 Photo courtesy of Lancaster Fire Dept. No. 5

Firefighters from three area volunteer fire districts responded to a house fire before 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21 about 1.5 miles north of Lancaster at 9999 Jewell Road.

Emergency Management Director Wesley Lanter confirmed the Lyle Potts home was a total loss and as well as its contents due to the fire that displaced the occupants.

