Fire renders rural Lancaster home a total loss By MARY MEYERS Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Feb 27, 2023 Feb 27, 2023 Updated 38 min ago Lancaster Fire District No. 5 Volunteer firefighters from Lancaster, Effingham and Everest recently on the scene at housefire along Jewell Road north of Lancaster. Photo courtesy of Lancaster Fire Dept. No. 5 Firefighters from three area volunteer fire districts responded to a house fire before 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21 about 1.5 miles north of Lancaster at 9999 Jewell Road.Emergency Management Director Wesley Lanter confirmed the Lyle Potts home was a total loss and as well as its contents due to the fire that displaced the occupants.Responding fire districts at the Potts' location were Lancaster Fire District No. 5, Effingham and Everest fire districts.Lancaster Fire Chief Ryan Hermreck said firefighters were dispatched to the scene before 2 p.m. and remained on the scene until 6 p.m.None of the occupants, parents and three young sons were at home at the time of the fire that was called in by a passer-by, Hermreck said."When we (Lancaster firefighters) arrived, there were flames coming out of the roof." Hermreck said. Hermreck said one week after the fire he has not heard any official cause, but it appeared the fire originated in back side of the single-story residence.The Kansas State Fire Marshal's Office officials are investigating according to standard protocol.Donations to assist the Potts' family can be dropped off at the Salvation Army of Atchison County, Kansas located at 926 Commercial Street, or call 913-367-1207, according to a Facebook post.Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie said authorities from his office responded to the Potts fire scene. At that same time as the house fire, two grass fires were simultaneously burning.The grass fires were located at 4490 Meade Road and at 17863 274th Road where Shannon District No.1 firefighters responded to the scenes. Mary Meyers Author email
