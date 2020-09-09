CUMMINGS - A former church in Cummings caught fire Wednesday morning and firefighters were still on the scene through the afternoon.
According to Ken Frost, the fire chief of Nortonville Fire District No. 12, the fire originated from a power line that is still hooked to the back of the building.
"From what we could gather the fire started there and then the wind just kind of took it into the church," Frost said. "It totally got out of hand in no time at all."
When firefighters arrived flames could be scene from the roof and smoke surrounded the former Cummings United Methodist Church. Within an hour the roof had collapsed and firefighters continued to battle the blaze. The firefighters were able to most subdue the flames around noon.
While part of the structure still stands it appears to be a total loss.
The building, located at 13919 Front St., in Cummings, housed a clothing store called Our Coat of Many Colors, owned by Debra Fuhrman.
According to emergency personnel on the scene, no one is believed to have been in the building when the fire started and no injuries were reported.
Atchison County Emergency Manager Wes Lanter and Atchison EMS were the first on the scene before local fire departments and other emergency personnel.
The Atchison County Fire District was alerted around 10:30 a.m., who then notified the Nortonville Fire District. Nortonville, Shannon, Effingham and Atchison fire departments were all at the scene helping to contain the fire.
