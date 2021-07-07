Atchison Fire Department crews responded to the scene of a structure fire about 11:22 p.m. Friday at 913 South Fourth Street.
Fire Chief Patrick Weishaar reported the crews were page out in response to the report of a roof on fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, but the structure had already sustained significant damage, Weishaar communicated by email to the Globe. Firefighters also determined the home was vacant with no utilites. AFD investigators are continuing to investigate in effort to pinpoint a cause to the fire.
