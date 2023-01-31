A delivery truck fire at Atchison Furniture Co. early Tuesday evening caused smoke damages to the store and other adjacent buildings on Commercial St. including Hilligoss Shoes and Eddie’s Five & Dime.
The Atchison Fire Department arrived on the scene around a little past 12:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the closed garage door of the loading dock and heavy smoke coming from the rear entrance of the store.
Crews had to use a power saw to cut the door to gain entrance to the loading dock where they found the receiving dock engulfed in flames. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire while another crew entered through the building’s rear entrance and attacked the fire that had spread into the furniture store.
According to the report from Atchison Fire, they were unable to determine the extent of the damage from smoke and soot, but structural damage was kept to a minimum with the fire being contained to the loading dock and the area ceilings that adjoined the loading dock.
The report also stated that a state investigator has been called in to assist with determining the level of damages.
No injuries were reported with Atchison County EMS also responding for standby. EMS and Atchison Police assisted in evacuating other businesses on the south side of the 500 blocks of commercial as a precaution. The Salvation Army also responded to provide refreshments for all responding agencies.
