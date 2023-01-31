A delivery truck fire at Atchison Furniture Co. early Tuesday evening caused smoke damages to the store and other adjacent buildings on Commercial St. including Hilligoss Shoes and Eddie’s Five & Dime.

The Atchison Fire Department arrived on the scene around a little past 12:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the closed garage door of the loading dock and heavy smoke coming from the rear entrance of the store.

