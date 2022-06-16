After multiple complaints heard and discussions throughout recent years, some road improvements are on the way via Resolution 2022-1504 that Atchison County leaders authorized on Tuesday.
The Resolution secures $2 million to financing e have secured the funding to ensure some critical road repair work and infrastructural upgrades.
Gilmore Bell/ Stifel, Nicolaus & Company are serving as Bond Counsel/Municipal Advisories serve as bond counsel for the project. The bonds are designated as “qualified tax-exempt obligations” under Section 265(b)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.
The Bonds, Series 2022-A went out to bid June 1. The delivery date is Wednesday, June 29.
Signature Bank, of New York, is the successful bidder with the lowest interest rate of 3.1050 percent representing less than $273,430 at maturity. According to the schedule, the first interest payment is due April 1, 2023; the first principal payment due date is Oct. 1, 2023; and the final principal payment will be due Oct. 1, 2029.
Commissioner Jack Bower said Road and Bridge Department represents about 8 percent of the county’s tax bill. More than $800,000 of the bond financing is already targeted for planned for prioritized projects.
Bower said the whole world has changed since commissioners initially started discussion about considering bond financing for roads.
“We are borrowing money at a critical time,” Bower said.
Chairman Eric Noll said the tax is high, but the costs involved are lower to care of needs now.
Concerning other county matters, commissioners:
> Were informed that Interim Director Megan Domann, Atchison County Health Department, will serve in that capacity on the heels of the resignation recently submitted from Lori Forge. Chief Operations Officer Kristine Romine, of the NEK Multi-County Health Departments, Inc. announced the appointment.
> Unanimously approved a bid from Exchange Bank & Trust to finance the lease purchasing of a new ambulance for Atchison County EMS at an interest rate of 2.09 percent. Semi-annual payments will be in the amount of $23,353.
> Approved Resolutions concerning the sale of two properties to: Roger W. Denton for $5,601 – a parcel located along Sherman Road; and to Andrew Warring a vacant lot for $5,000 located along the corner of Fifth and Parallel streets. Successful bidders will receive deeds after the checks clear.
County Patrick Henderson said there were some inquiries about county employees regarding the purchase surplus items from the county. Henderson explained in accordance with a resolution commissioners adopted in past years, commissioners are in compliance as long as there is a competitive bid process employees have the same opportunity as any members of the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.