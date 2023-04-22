A USD 409 Board of Education incumbent, Sally Berger is the first candidate to file for one of the open positions for the upcoming 2023 cities and school board elections.
Berger paid the $20 fee and filed to keep her seat for another term at the Atchison Public Schools leadership table. There are a total of three positions, all 4-year terms, up for grabs in November. Berger filed Tuesday, April 18 in the County Clerk's office at the courthouse.
Deputy Election Officer Kalee Vanderweide, Atchison County, recently announced the 2023 Election Information for the 11 different government entities. Individual persons seeking a term in office must file with Atchison County Clerk, 423 North Fifth Street.
The deadline to file for office is noon Thursday, June 1 at the Clerk's office in the courthouse. That deadline is also the same for potential candidates to withdraw.
The Primary Election, if required to narrow the field of qualified candidates in any of the races, is scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Candidates for Atchison City Commission positions are required to pay a report fee of $50 at the time of filing. The Report fees are for the Governmental Ethics Commission and the Secretary of State's Office.
Potential candidates for any of the offices have the option to pay a $20 filing fee or present a petition with the signatures of qualified registered voters who reside within the representative district. For all school boards and Atchison City Commission candidates, the required number of signatures is 50 signatures. It is a 25-signature requirement for candidates filing by petition for Effingham, Huron, Lancaster and Muscotah city councils.
> The open city offices are as follows: Atchison City Commission -- three positions; the city councils of Effingham, Huron and Muscotah-- a mayor and five council members for each city; and Lancaster City Council -- three council members.
> The school board elections and the respective open positions are: USD 409 -- three at large positions; USD 377 -- four positions, No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 and one at-large; USD 335 -- four positions -- No. 1, No. 2, No. 4, and No. 7 at-large; USD 338 -- four positions, No. 1, No. 2, No.3 and No. 7; USD 339 -- four positions, No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 and No. 7; USD 430 -- four positions, No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 and No. 7.
For more information or questions contact the County Clerk's Office at 913-804-6030.
