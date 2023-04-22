Voting buttons

The deadline to file as a candidate for school board or city governments is noon Thursday, June 1 at Atchison County Clerk's Office. 

A USD 409 Board of Education incumbent, Sally Berger is the first candidate to file for one of the open positions for the upcoming 2023 cities and school board elections.

Berger paid the $20 fee and filed to keep her seat for another term at the Atchison Public Schools leadership table. There are a total of three positions, all 4-year terms, up for grabs in November. Berger filed Tuesday, April 18 in the County Clerk's office at the courthouse.