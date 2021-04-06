Per updated food insecurity numbers released by Feeding America on March 31st, nearly 52,000 people in Second Harvest Community Food Bank 19-county service area may be experiencing food insecurity in 202. Neighbors in our community are struggling to put food on the table – many facing this difficult reality for the first time in their lives.
That is why Walmart and Sam’s Club are supporting the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks, including Second Harvest through the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign. Now in its eighth year, the campaign has been a way for Walmart and Sam’s Club to partner with suppliers, customers and members to help provide food to people in need.
The Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign will run in store and online from April 5 – May 3, 2021. There are three easy ways for customers and members to participate: · Donate at check-out in stores and clubs, or at either www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub.
· Round-up at check-out on Walmart.com and the Walmart app.
· For every participating product purchased in store or online at Walmart.com or SamsClub.com, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) at Sam’s Club, up to applicable limits. See specially marked packages for full details.
“Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas has faced a number of challenges this past year and we have worked hard to serve our neighbors in their time of need. Walmart and Sam’s Club have been a true partner in this effort,” Second Harvest Community Food Bank Communications Coordinator, Blake Haynes, said. “Second Harvest is grateful for Walmart, Sam’s Club and their suppliers, members and customers for their generous support.”
“Fighting hunger means more than just feeding people. It means helping them on a path to fulfill their potential, because nutritious food is the foundation for good health and wellbeing,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer for Walmart. “Central to our mission at Walmart is helping people live better and that includes ensuring they have access to nutritious food. In its eighth year, Fight Hunger. Spark Change. continues to provide communities a way to support local food banks alongside their neighbors, trusted brands and their local Walmart and Sam’s Club.
To learn more about this year’s campaign please visit - https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/2021/04/05/walmart-sams-club-feeding-america-partner-to-help-fight-hunger-as-the-need-continues-as-a-result-of-the-pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.