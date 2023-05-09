There are so many things to look forward to in the summer—warm weather, long days, backyard BBQs, and lots of sunshine—but one of the less desirable features that comes along is bug bites. Thesepesky, itchy, sometimes sore skin markings can vary depending on the bite. Whileyouwant to do your best to ward off these pests with repellantsand bug zappers, bites can still happen. In fact, you can easily stop the itch with somesmart homeremedies for bug bites.
“The basic premise is that when an insect bites, it releases its saliva into the epidermis, causing the skin to have an inflammatory response with localized itchiness from the release of histamine and other biologic chemicals,” explains MonishaBhanote, MD, a triple-board-certified physician who specializes in integrative medicine. Unlessyou’reexperiencing an allergic reaction, the best after-the-fact fixes will counteract that reaction, soothing skin, reducing inflammation, and even preventing infection.
However, the suggestions on this list are all-natural, so youdon’thave to worry about slathering potentially toxic chemicals on your skin. Stock up so you have these on hand whenever you need them. These remedies are safe for children as well as adults. And prevent this situation in the first place by surrounding yourself with plants that repel mosquitoes and learning a few other natural ways to repel bugs.
You may catch more flies with honey, but vinegar can also do the trick! “Vinegar can reduce stinging or burning sensations and is a natural disinfectant, especially if you’ve been scratching a bite,” says BernardButtone, associate certifiedentomologist.He recommends soaking a washcloth or absorbent paper towel incold waterand vinegar and applying it to the bite for a few minutes. “If you’vebeena mosquito feast and you have multiple bites, dilute 2 cups of vinegar in a lukewarm bath and soak for 15 to 20 minutes,” he adds.
Even though it shares the same name with the starchy fruitsimilar toa banana, the plantain that can help with bug bites is an entirely different plant.It’sa common weed that grows well in packed soil, which meansit’soften easy to find at playgrounds, hiking trails, and even growing alongside the sidewalk in cities! You can recognize plantain species by the vertical veins that run along the leaves, which are organized like a circle of ‘rays’ emanating froma central point. This plant has impressive wound-healing abilities, which is whyit’san ingredient used in many healing salves andointments.
Dr. Friedman recommends making a paste using plantain leaves and bentonite clay or activated charcoal with water and placing it directly on the bug bite for immediate relief. “If you don’t have these other ingredients, you can also put 1/2 cup of dried plantain leaves in a blender or coffee grinder with enough distilled water to make a paste,” he says. “You can also substitute apple cider vinegar in place of water and grind until it’s a thick consistency (not too watery) before putting it directly on the skin.”
Ice can be oh-so-soothing for a variety of things that ail you—bug bites included. Friedman explains that this simple remedy works on itching, swelling, and overall discomfort for two reasons. “First, your sensory nerves can only communicate a certain amount of information to your brain at one time, so, when you apply the ice cube, the nerves that were telling your brain, ‘This is itchy!’ change their tune and start telling your brain, ‘This is cold!'” he says. “Second, the coldness reduces local swelling and inflammation.”
Echinacea is a natural remedy andhas been a staple in people’s medicine cabinets for centuries—and for good reason. Echinacea is a liquid extract from the echinacea plant, which is part of the daisy family.It’sbeen used for everything from treating colds and soothing sore throats to stopping infections in their tracks. “If you notice that the area around your bite is becoming red, hard, and swollen, apply echinacea tincture to the entire affected area every hour until the swelling is gone,” says Friedman. “Apply the tincture liberally by patting it into your skin with your fingertips, using at least one-fourth of a teaspoon per application. If the swelling does not decrease significantly after 24 hours of consistent use, or if you start to run a fever at any time, he recommends calling your doctorimmediately.
This home remedy for bug bites is great for both adults and children since baking soda is so gentle. A true multitasker, baking sodadoesn’tjust work its magic in your meals—it can also relieve irritation and itchiness. To make a paste, combine 1 tablespoon of baking soda with water. “Add enough water to form a paste, and apply to the bug bite, letting it dry before removing with a cool washcloth,” Friedman says. “If you happen to be covered in bites, add 1 cup of baking soda to a neutral temperature bath.”
Ifyou’veever taken a big whiff of lavender, you know instantly calming it can be. Well,it’sequally calming on your inflamed, irritated, bug-bitten skin. “Renowned for its ability to soothe inflammatory skin conditions—including minor burns, wounds, and acne—lavender essential oil can help reduce itching and inflammation within minutes of application,” says Friedman. He suggests choosing a brandthat’smade of 100 percent French lavender grown at high altitudes, like this formulation from Orchid & Temple. Apply one to two drops directly to the affected area and reapply as needed.
Peppermint essential oil doubles as a bug-bite soother. The cooling sensation it provides to the skin counteracts the burning, stinging, and itching. Plus, peppermint is both anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial, so it may help reduce infection, says Friedman. Incidentally, peppermint can also prevent bug bites in the first place. “Mosquitoes, fleas, flies, wasps, and spiders hate the smell of peppermint oil,” says Friedman.
Regardless of whetheryou’reusing peppermint oil as a home remedy for bug bites or as a preventive measure, Friedmanadvisesagainst applying it directly to the skin because it may cause burning and stinging. Instead, he suggests mixing it with a carrier oil like jojoba or coconut. “Use five drops of peppermint oil per ounce of carrier oil before applying it to your skin,” he says. “You can also make a diluted spray by filling a spray bottle with water: Mix three drops of essential oil with four drops of carrier oil per ounce of water.”
