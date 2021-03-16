An investigation is ongoing concerning the most recent theft of fiber optic cable from a rural location in Atchison County.
Sheriff Jack Laurie reported on March 15 that Atchison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a dispatch that concerned the theft of items that included 325-375 feet of fiber cable and BD7 Fiber Pad enclosure and pedestal from the southwest corner of the intersection of 206th and Rawlins roads. Century Link Telecommunications Company is the owner of the stolen property. Laurie estimated the cost to replace the cable and equipment might be about $25,000.
The recent larceny is the third involving communication-related items since Feb. 20 when an AT&T employ reported phone line cables from the company from two different locations, near Bunge Milling along the southwester outskirts of Atchison city limits, and from the 5600 block of Sheridan Road near Sumner, south of Atchison.
It remains unknown if the crimes are related, Laurie said.
