Kansas City, Missouri — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is announcing that an Initial Public Notice (IPN) is now available for review and comment in connection with disaster recovery activities associated with the March 17 to March 22, 2022 severe winter storms and straight-line winds in Kansas.

Persons wanting to provide input on FEMA’s proposed activities have until September 1, 2022 to submit comments or questions in writing. A copy of this public notice is posted online at: https://www.fema.gov/disaster-federal-register-notice/4654-dr-ks-initial-notice.

