Kansas City, Missouri — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is announcing that an Initial Public Notice (IPN) is now available for review and comment in connection with disaster recovery activities associated with the March 17 to March 22, 2022 severe winter storms and straight-line winds in Kansas.
Specifically, this IPN announces the agency’s intention to reimburse eligible local and state governmental entities, tribal nations and certain non-profits in Kansas for approved costs to repair or replace public facilities damaged by the March 17 to March 22, 2022 storms.
This public notice concerns activities that may affect historic properties, activities located in, or may affect wetland areas or the 100-year floodplain, and critical actions within the 500-year floodplain.
FEMA is required by law to provide a public notice of its intent to provide federal assistance and grant opportunities via the Public Assistance, Individual Assistance or Hazard Mitigation Grant programs. The general public is not required to comment on the agency’s proposed activities, but comments received are taken into consideration as the agency evaluates the recovery activities’ impact to or by floodplains and wetlands, and effects to historic resources.
This may be the only public notice provided regarding these FEMA actions.
Questions and/or comments should be directed to Kate Stojsavljevic, Regional Environmental Officer, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Region 7, 11224 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO 64131 or by emailing Kate.stojsavljevic@fema.dhs.gov.
