A 29-year-old Atchison man was recently ordered to serve more than a year with the Kansas Department of Corrections for a felony crime that started in Atchison city limits and crossed over Leavenworth County line.

Casey Crawford was sentenced Sept. 9 in Atchison County District Court to a total of 14 months for fleeting/eluding a law enforcement officer. Crawford pleaded no contest to the offense on July 29 in district court.

