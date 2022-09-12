A 29-year-old Atchison man was recently ordered to serve more than a year with the Kansas Department of Corrections for a felony crime that started in Atchison city limits and crossed over Leavenworth County line.
Casey Crawford was sentenced Sept. 9 in Atchison County District Court to a total of 14 months for fleeting/eluding a law enforcement officer. Crawford pleaded no contest to the offense on July 29 in district court.
Crawford's conviction arose from a Sept. 19, 2021 from an investigation about a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu car that had been reported to Atchison police.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker said in a press release that the vehicle was equipped with an On Star notification system. An Atchison County Sheriff's Office deputy received an alert about the car as it was westbound along 262 Road, and turned northbound along U.S. Highway 59.
The deputy activated lights and sirens in pursuit of the Malibu as it traveled at a high rate of speed, Becker said. The pursuit continued. Police deployed stop sticks in the U.S. 59 and Service Road vicinity.
The pursuit continued along the highway where the Malibu seen as it unlawfully passed other vehicles and was driven along the wrong side of traffic and through intersections throughout city limits. APD officers deployed additional stop sticks at various places along south Atchison. The Malibu reached speeds in excess of 80 miles and hour.
Becker said the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Crawford, had disregarded all stop signs all along the way. It was at along Ravenhill Road where the suspect vehicle turned right and approached U.S. Highway 73, turned left southbound in the northbound lane, past the median. Then continued along the southbound lane its speed exceeded 100 mph. Then turned right along 210th Road and went eastbound then turned left along Thomas Road in Leavenworth County, then right onto Millwood Road and continued on to turn left along Cober Road.
Becker said meanwhile On Star remotely powered down the vehicle as it continued southbound along 223rd Street. A deputy saw the vehicle's hazard lights activate near a residence located in the 3200 block of 223rd Street in Easton near a wooded area, where the Crawford exited the and fled on foot.
Becker said the deputy deployed Ernie, the K9 officer to assist in Crawford's apprehension.
The Atchison Police Department and Atchison County Sheriff's Office authorities investigated the incident, Becker said no other individuals were present inside the vehicle, and there were no injuries reported as a result of the pursuit.
