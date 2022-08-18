A formal complaint was recently filed in Atchison County District Court against a 37-year-old Lancaster man arrested for alleged indecencies involving underage females.
Bradley D. Scholz faces two felony counts that include aggravated indecent liberties with a child in the first count; the second count is indecent solicitation of a child, a lesser count.
The first count centers on an incident that occurred between July 8 and 9 that alleges he unlawfully touched a girl younger than age 16 without her consent in a lewd manner, the alleged crime is categorized as a level4 person felony.
The second count, categorized as a level 6 felony, alleges Scholz invited or attempted to persuade a female younger than 14 years to enter a secluded place with an alleged intent to commit an unlawful sexual act.
Authorities County Sheriff's Office authorities arrested Scholz on Aug. 4 in the aftermath of an investigation launched July 15 after the incidents were reported to law enforcement.
Scholz was taken to Atchison County Jail following his arrest. According to the jail log, Scholz was released the following day in lieu of $500,000 bond. Scholz was scheduled for an Aug. 19 appointment in district court with his defense attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.